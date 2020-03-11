Confirmed: Two former Celtic men have just reunited in surprise move

Two former Celtic men have joined forces in Major League Soccer.

Celtic fans may not remember the Ronny Deila era all that fondly, but he's managed to carve out a decent career for himself since his exit.

The Bhoys landed Deila in 2014, appointing him as Neil Lennon's successor after he impressed as manager of Stromsgodset back in his native Norway.

Subscribe

On paper, it wasn't all that bad; he won two Scottish Premiership titles, and added a Scottish League Cup too, but European success wasn't forthcoming, and a dismal Scottish Cup exit at the hands of second-tier Rangers was the final straw.

Having left Celtic in May 2016, Deila became Valerenga boss in January 2017, and despite winning just 33% of his games there, he earned a money-spinning move to Major League Soccer.

The 44-year-old became New York City FC boss in January, and has won two and lost two in charge of the MLS side, but he's now added a former Celtic man to his setup.

NYCFC have confirmed that ex-Celtic midfielder Efrain Juarez has joined Deila's staff in a surprise move, with the Mexican now looking to kickstart his coaching career.

The pair reunite, but not because they worked at Celtic; Deila only became Bhoys boss two years after Juarez left Celtic as a player, with the former Barcelona man managing just 21 appearances for Celtic.

Instead, they reunite having actually worked together at Valerenga in Norway, with Deila seemingly taking a liking to him, so much so to add him to his staff now.

Deila already has one former Celtic man at the club as ex-Bhoys winger Gary Mackay-Steven is one of his key players, and now Juarez joins the mix in an ever-increasing contingent of former Celtic men.