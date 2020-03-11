Confirmed Liverpool line-up: Henderson starts, Fabinho dropped to the bench

Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield tonight.

Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Liverpool substitutes: Lonergan, Fabinho, Milner, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip.

Liverpool return to Champions League action tonight, as they host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.

The Reds trail 1-0 from the first leg after Saul's goal in the Spanish capital, and Jurgen Klopp needs to try and break down Diego Simeone's side - which is never easy.

With Alisson out, Adrian starts in goal for Liverpool tonight, with a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson in front of him.

Fabinho is dropped from the side tonight after some poor recent form, with Jordan Henderson restored in holding midfield having been passed fit to play.

Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain join him in midfield, with the usual front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the Liverpool attack.

Fabinho is on the bench, and is joined by Andrew Lonergan, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi and Joel Matip.