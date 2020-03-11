CEO thinks reported Liverpool target could soon be one of the best in the world

Premier League leaders Liverpool could reportedly break their transfer record to sign Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga sensation Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho has the potential to becoming one of the top two footballers on planet earth, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has told RMC, with the reported Liverpool target facing an uncertain future beyond this summer.

There are not many men in world football capable of ousting Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino from Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded frontline. But a 19-year-old Londoner might just be one of the few who can.

With 17 goals, 19 assists and countless records shattered along the way, Sancho is the most coveted attacker in the game right now and with good reason.

And, according to The Mail, the current Kings of Europe have informed Dortmund of their interest in a man who, just three years ago, departed Manchester City to the tune of £8 million.

“Jadon is a great, great talent, maybe the greatest talent in Europe currently of players under the age of 21,” Watzke quipped.

“In my opinion, he has the potential to become one of the two or three best players in the world in the years to come.

“If one day he comes to us and says that he wants to leave the club, then we'll discuss it.”

The Mail reports that Dortmund will demand a nine-figure sum for their prized asset, meaning Liverpool will have to invest a club-record fee in a player who doesn’t even turn 20 until March.

The Reds have shown in the past that they are willing to part with huge sums for game-changing talents, see Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk, so don’t rule out a return to the North West for Sancho.