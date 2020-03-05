Netflix: Is Castlevania season 4 confirmed? Fans already demanding more!

Castlevania fans are already demanding season 4 after yet another masterful crop of episodes.

Netflix continues its 2020 hot streak with one of the most anticipated seasons of television in recent memory...

Of course, we're talking about Castlevania season 3!

The animated series based on the beloved Konami video games of the same name first arrived on screens back in the summer of 2017. It was an immediate hit with lovers of the original, but what remains so impressive is just how many audiences fresh to the property were flocking to see it, immersing themselves in this world for the very first time.

Originally, the project began life as a film adaptation, but after years of development issues hopes crumbled... but not for long, obviously.

Honestly, a TV series was a much better way to go upon reflection. There's already so much content to work with that it feels better treated in an episodic format.

Across two seasons it built a marvellous reputation, with performers such as Richard Armitage, James Callis and Emily Swallow turning in great work. Now, season 3 is here and sees the likes of Bill Nighy and Jason Isaacs get a piece of the action, but what does the future hold for Castlevania?

LAUGHS ON THE BEACH! Where was Sandylands filmed?

Is Castlevania season 4 confirmed?

No, Castlevania season 4 is yet to be confirmed.

However, season 3 only released on Netflix on Thursday, March 5th 2020. So, it's still quite early to expect any concrete renewal news, with the majority of audiences still continuing to work through the new batch of episodes.

Considering the popularity of the previous seasons and the potential to press on with a wide array of existing characters, a fourth season would be a no-brainer to pursue, especially given the climactic conclusion to season 3 that sets up a far greater threat for Trevor, Sypha and co to face.

As for when we can perhaps expect it, let's have a think...

Season 2 arrived roughly fifteen months after the first, and the wait for season 3 was even longer with a sixteen-month absence in between. It's interesting to note that Castlevania was renewed for season 3 on the very day the second premiered. However, such swift news isn't so common.

Given previous release schedules, we anticipate Castlevania season 4 may surface around September 2021 but we'll have to wait for official confirmation.

Looking into it further, Warren Ellis expressed in an interview with Collider that he's working on a new animated series for Netflix called Heaven's Forest. Eight episodes were ordered in October 2019, so that's the likely reason behind the lack of renewal news. We can surely expect that first and Castlevania later.

ENTER THE 'NDRANGHETA: ZeroZeroZero newcomer impresses

Warren Ellis issues his thanks

Series writer Warren Ellis took to Twitter ahead of the season 3 release to offer his thanks to the fans.

In a tweet, he wrote (see below): "CASTLEVANIA Season 3 goes live Thursday, only on @netflix. Extra special thanks to all the people who have been tweeting 'it's been 84 years' at me since 2018 who are now tweeting 'but what about Season 4'."

It's nice that he's given a quick shout-out to the fans, but what really makes us happy is the suggestion that he's been getting requests already for the fourth season.

Heading over to Twitter now season 3 has actually been released, the desire for more couldn't be any clearer.

BRIGHT FUTURE!The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed

CASTLEVANIA Season 3 goes live Thursday, only on @netflix . Extra special thanks to all the people who have been tweeting "it's been 84 years" at me since 2018 who are now tweeting "but what about Season 4" pic.twitter.com/7Ka1Y1rXOH — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) March 3, 2020

Fans look ahead to Castlevania season 4

The response so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

One fan recently tweeted: "HOLY F**K I cannot express in words how amazing @netflix's #Castlevania #castlevaniaseason3 is! 1000% best season yet! I didn't know how they were going to top episode 9, but episode 10 really put the nail in the coffin. In the best possible way. Just... Damn. When is season 4?"

On the whole, most are already looking ahead to season 4. Considering how recent season 3 is, that really is a testament to just how incredible the show has shapen to be.

Check out a selection of tweets:

I finish Castlevania season 3, I can't wait for the season 4 ! — Cormie (@CormieRoot) March 5, 2020

Castlevania Season 3 is a masterpiece. God Bless @powerhouseanim, @SamuelDeats and to the whole team that brought Castlevania to life as an animated series. I hope we get a Season 4 and I can’t wait for Devil May Cry. pic.twitter.com/Te0sl0gwec — Gary Oak (@garyoak_721) March 5, 2020

Castlevania season 4 pls — Pop-Star Crusader (@Ixefen) March 5, 2020

so,

uh,

castlevania season 4 when? — crowsang (@cr0wsang) March 5, 2020

Just finished Castlevania season 3 and i need season 4 TF ASAP!! — Hise (@Hisevania) March 5, 2020

Me after finishing S3 of Castlevania: So season 4 when? — Ruka ᕕ(ᐛ)ᕗ (@RukaIsAFan) March 5, 2020

Seasons 1 to 3 of Castlevania are available to stream now on Netflix.

In other news, is Murder 24/7 finished?