Castlevania: Hector and Lenore’s relationship has fans fearing for season 4 on Netflix

Castlevania returned to Netflix for its third season in March but fans are already looking ahead to the fate of one character in season 4.

Since it first arrived on Netflix in July 2017, the Castlevania animated series has been a revelation, proving to be one of the few good video game adaptations out there.

The TV version follows the characters from the video game series as they combat a whole swathe of villainous evil.

And while Trevor and Sypha may steal the show with their monster-hunting endeavours, there is still time for characters such as Alucard and Hector to get their time in the limelight and shine.

Season 3 of Castlevania, which has just released on Netflix, brings both of these characters back in typically heart-wrenching fashion but it is Hector who arguably comes off worse for wear.

Castlevania season 3

After season 2 released in October 2018, fans had been left with an agonising wait for a new batch of episodes.

16 months later, on March 5th, 2020, the long-awaited third season of the series finally arrived.

The long wait made what was to follow even more encapsulating and heart-shattering at the same time.

Hector and Lenore in season 3

When season 3 arrived, fans were introduced to a new character, Lenore, a vampire with enormous powers of persuasion, manipulation and seduction.

For Hector, a forge master who brings animals back from the dead to keep as pets and an antagonist in the earlier seasons, she proves too much to handle, especially given his forgiving and overly-trusting nature.

The final two episodes in season 3 are where their stories truly intertwine. Hector spends the majority of the series as a prisoner of Lenore and her vampire sisters but knowing Hector is easily manipulated, Lenore effectively plays 'good cop' to win him over and forces him into slavery with an aptly named slave ring.

Fans fear for Hector in season 4

The dramatic conclusion to Hector's story in season 3 is part of the vampire's plan to get him to create a huge army of the undead.

However, thanks to Lenore and her slave ring, Hector is unable to question his new mistress and is unable to escape.

Naturally, Castlevania fans have been discussing this latest development and theorising what comes next.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "what if the whole Lenore plotline is a messed up redemption arc for hector for him to realize that humans aren't meant to be used like herded animals through becoming a "pet" himself"

While another hopeful fan commented: "Hector will reverse the power of his ring, because you know - all magical things are double-edged things - and will turn other wielders into beasts."

And finally, this fan on YouTube saw the lighter side and added: "That's not so bad. He's got a job, a house, and a hot girlfriend."

Castlevania's first three seasons are available to stream now on Netflix.