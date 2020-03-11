Quick links

Cascarino says Atletico will be harder to beat than Barcelona

Tony Cascarino fears Liverpool could exit the Champions League on away goals.

Tony Cascarino fears that Liverpool will find it too tricky to overcome their first leg Champions League last 16 first leg defeat against Atletico Madrid.

In the Times, Cascarino says Liverpool could slip out of the competition they won back in June on away goals, such is the defensive record of Diego Simeone's side.

 

Cascarino said: "Liverpool have the memory of thrashing of Barcelona at Anfield but knocking a few goals past Atletico tonight will be a much tougher prospect. The 1-0 defeat may be too big an obstacle for them. If Atletico score, then Liverpool need three, a feat that no team has managed in any competition this season.

"Atletico showed their defensive prowess by keeping Liverpool at bay in the first leg but Klopp’s men should not throw everything at them from the start. They can’t take many risks because their opponents have pace and can counter-attack well. I can see Liverpool winning the match but perhaps slipping out on the away goals rule."

Liverpool know that one goal either way will change the complexion of the tie and Jurgen Klopp is too experienced to go hell for leather and leave his side exposed on the break.

That opening strike will be huge and Atletico will want to delay it coming as long as possible. If it comes early, the tie is blown wide open.

The Reds are more than capable but will be relieved that the match is taking place in front of a full Anfield and not behind closed doors as many ties across Europe are this week.

It will be a fascinating clash but the scars of blowing a 2-0 first leg last 16 lead last season will still be on Atletico's mind tonight, most likely.

