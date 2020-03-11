COD Warzone: When is the Combat Pack coming to Xbox One and PC?

When is the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone Combat Pack coming to Xbox One and PC?

After having been the worst kept secret in Call Of Duty history, the Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode, Warzone, finally launched yesterday and the reviews and impressions have been great with outlets saying it feels more like Call Of Duty than Blackout ever did. The Battle Royale mode and standalone download comes with a PlayStation 4 Combat Pack, but when will this bundle arrive on Xbox One and PC?

You don't need PlayStation Plus in order to download and play Call Of Duty Warzone online, but you do need a PS Plus subscription in order to get the Combat Pack. Unfortunately, Xbox One and PC players can't get it either way as it's a Sony exclusive.

However, while exclusive to PlayStation, its committed relationship is for a limited time only.

How to download the Call Of Duty Warzone Combat Pack on PS4

You need a Playtation Plus subscription in order to be able to download the Call Of Duty Warzone combat pack.

Provided you boast a PS Plus subscription, you can then download the Combat Pack from the PSN Store by just searching for it.

Below you'll find the full list of everything included in the bundle:

1 Operator Skin

1 Weapon Blueprint

1 Double XP Token

1 Calling Card

1 Weapon Charm

1 In-Game Watch

When is the Warzone Combat Pack coming to Xbox One and PC?

The Call Of Duty Warzone Combat Pack should become available for Xbox One and PC on October 1st.

This is the date for when the Warzone Combat Pack's exclusivity deal with Sony and PlayStation 4 comes to an end.

However, in addition to the Battle Royale bundle, the aforementioned date is also when the Spec-Ops Survival Mode also becomes available elsewhere after controversially being revealed as a Sony exclusive prior to Modern Warfare's launch.