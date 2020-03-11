'Break the bank': Arsenal fans are desperate for Arteta to sign £52m star

Arsenal supporters were very impressed with the performance that Dayot Upamecano produced in the Champions League last night.

Arsenal fans are desperate for Dayot Upamecano to come to the Emirates Stadium after his performance in the Champions League last night against Tottenham Hotspur.

Upamecano started in defence for RB Leipzig yesterday, as they won 3-0 against Spurs.

Arsenal supporters had a keen eye on Upamecano, as they have been linked heavily with the powerful centre-back in recent times.

And Gunners fans could not help but be impressed by the 21-year-old’s display during the contest.

Dayot #Upamecano is a beast.

Assertive, comfortable on the ball and a real presence at the back. Impressed any time I have watched him. Needs to be top of our transfer targets in the summer. Make. It. Happen. @m8arteta #Arsenal — Goooner_AFC (@GooonerA) March 10, 2020

Honestly I would be happy if we just signed Upamecano and no one else in the summer. I rate him that much — AFC REPORT (@AFCNews15) March 10, 2020

We MUST sign Upamecano this summer. Here you are seeing first hand why he would be the perfect partner for Saliba. Aggressive, quick and a great reader of the game. We can’t miss out on him. Saliba - Upemacano could be a generational centre back pairing. #afc — Ryan (@_RyanAFC) March 10, 2020

After watching just over 60mins of #RBLSPURS, I can confirm Upamecano is class and I want him this summer. — Chris Davison (@cdavison_afc) March 10, 2020

Upamecano is so good man. Perfect partner for Saliba next season — ️1⃣ (@P1AFC) March 10, 2020

We have to sign Upamecano at all costs. He will have a queue of clubs in for him. At just 21 years of age, he’s already one of the best defenders in Europe. He’s a colossus at the back. A partnership with Saliba would be something very special. #afc — Ryan (@_RyanAFC) March 10, 2020

If we manage to get Upamecano and pair him with Saliba then Xhaka and Thomas Partey in our midfield we are going unbeaten next season. — AFC Brightone. (@Bitcoinbrighto5) March 10, 2020

Need to absolutely break the bank for Upamecano.. #AFC — Alan (@TheGunnerAlan) March 10, 2020

The Daily Mirror have suggested that Arsenal are eyeing a move for the centre-back, who could be available for £52 million in the summer (Tribuna).

If Upamecano was to arrive at Arsenal he would add power and speed to their back-line, and he also would have the ball playing capabilities to thrive in Arteta’s side.

Upamecano drove Leipzig down the pitch on multiple occasions, as Tottenham’s attackers struggled to deal with him throughout the contest.

The 21-year-old’s performance suggested he would be ideally suited to Premier League football, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal really step up their interest in him now.