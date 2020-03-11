Quick links

'Break the bank': Arsenal fans are desperate for Arteta to sign £52m star

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig on November 5, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St....
Arsenal supporters were very impressed with the performance that Dayot Upamecano produced in the Champions League last night.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig at Veltins-Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Arsenal fans are desperate for Dayot Upamecano to come to the Emirates Stadium after his performance in the Champions League last night against Tottenham Hotspur.

Upamecano started in defence for RB Leipzig yesterday, as they won 3-0 against Spurs.

 

Arsenal supporters had a keen eye on Upamecano, as they have been linked heavily with the powerful centre-back in recent times.

And Gunners fans could not help but be impressed by the 21-year-old’s display during the contest.

The Daily Mirror have suggested that Arsenal are eyeing a move for the centre-back, who could be available for £52 million in the summer (Tribuna).

If Upamecano was to arrive at Arsenal he would add power and speed to their back-line, and he also would have the ball playing capabilities to thrive in Arteta’s side.

Upamecano drove Leipzig down the pitch on multiple occasions, as Tottenham’s attackers struggled to deal with him throughout the contest.

The 21-year-old’s performance suggested he would be ideally suited to Premier League football, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal really step up their interest in him now.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

