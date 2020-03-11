Benitez makes bold claim about Liverpool's chances vs Atletico

The former Liverpool boss knows a thing or two about famous European nights at Anfield.

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez created a Reds side which were cautious and kept it tight on big European nights on the whole.

But in the Times, Benitez says the Reds can still be favourites to get through against Atletico Madrid even if the Spaniards net a crucial away goal.

Benitez said: "This is the kind of game that Liverpool should win because they are playing at Anfield. They will create chances, put a lot of pressure on their rivals and the supporters will be behind them. Atletico Madrid will look to threaten on the counterattack. It becomes difficult if Atletico score, but Liverpool can still be favourites.

"In a game like this it is important to keep a good balance as a team, so that if the full backs are going forward someone from midfield has to be ready to fill in. Also, Liverpool will look to regain the ball high up the pitch if it is possible so that does not give Atletico time to reorganise."

Atletico have not conceded three goals in a match all season, and that would be Liverpool's task if they were to concede an away goal.

That said, they did let three in during the Champions League last 16 last season, when Cristiano Ronaldo wiped out a 2-0 first leg win over Juventus with a hat trick.

So perhaps Benitez is right to say that Liverpool can still be favourites if they concede, although one of his teams would likely be desperate for a clean sheet tonight.

Liverpool are capable of netting three against Atletico, but they have been faltering somewhat lately. Tonight would be as good a time as any to rediscover that best form.