BBC pundit says Spurs star will be disappointed with himself

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper didn't cover himself in glory.

Rob Green has moved to defend Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Spurs were dumped out of the Champions League by Leipzig on Tuesday, losing 3-0 on the night and 4-0 overall following a narrow defeat in North London last month.

The tie was effectively over within 20 minutes of the second leg, when a double from Marcel Sabitzer ensured Tottenham would need to score four to progress.

Lloris got a strong hand to both of Sabitzer's goals - the opener from outside the box, and then the German's header shortly afterwards.

The Frenchman has caught a bit of stick over his failure to keep out both goals - particularly the first, while the second was at his near post.

But former West Ham and Chelsea keeper Green says the second was 'horrible' for the World Cup winner, on the basis that it was initially a good save, but it bounced off the post and trickled over the line.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Such a simple goal. Lloris again gets a hand to the ball and isn’t able to keep it out. It’s a horrible one for a goalkeeper, you think you’ve made a fantastic save and it hits the post and drifts over the line."

The first one was a much bigger error by Lloris, and Green said that the long-serving Tottenham stopper - who joined in 2012 - will be far more disappointed by that one.

He added: "He got fingertips on it. He’ll be disappointed with that. It’s a shot in the corner drifting away from him and one that he’s just not able to get to."

Lloris has a reputation of being a bit error prone and Mourinho desperately needs a new goalkeeper in the summer.

He has been a brilliant servant for the Lilywhites over the past eight years, but there's been signs for a few years now that he isn't as reliable as he once was.