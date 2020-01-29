Is Ballers season 6 confirmed? Concluding the series now makes perfect sense

Talk has turned to Ballers season 6 as fans search for answers.

Who is the most likeable star on the planet?

There are a generous handful we can think of, but honestly, Dwayne Johnson really jumps out. The 47-year-old multi-talent has cemented himself as a charismatic screen actor, capable of drawing audiences to a range of blockbusters and beyond.

His presence in the Fast & Furious franchise earned him his very own spin-off with Jason Statham, and we've seen him bring such energy in the likes of Rampage, Central Intelligence, the Jumanji movies and more.

He's a one-of-a-kind cinematic action man, but his devoted fans will perhaps treasure his performance as Spencer Strasmore in Ballers above the rest. He's brilliant in the role, and the series quickly became a favourite when it first landed back in 2015.

So, let's consider the current situation of Stephen Levinson's comedy-drama series...

Is Ballers season 6 happening?

No, the latest is the fifth and final season of Ballers.

In a video posted on Instagram captioned “Cheers to our FINAL SEASON of @HBO’s BALLERS" - as highlighted by the Express - Dwayne Johnson addressed the news: “My heart is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season. You made us HBO’s highest-rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the opportunity to work hard, grow and become household names."

He added: “To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show... I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of Ballers...”

Although it came as a shock to some, others saw it coming for a number of reasons...

Why is Ballers finished?

As the earlier source [Express] includes, the Ballers season 4 finale only pulled in 600,000 viewers. To offer a comparison, HBO's popular series Barry scored 2.21 million with its season 2 finale.

So, perhaps they thought that it would be wiser to invest in other ongoing projects rather than continue Ballers with fading success.

Additionally, shows can sometimes overstay their welcome, and perhaps with the viewing figures, they considered it was easily manageable to wrap everything up in just one more season.

It was a huge hit for ratings when it started, but it does appear that general audience interest has waned over the last couple of seasons.

Looper also identifies and argues a number of reasons it may have come to a conclusion such as Dwayne's busy schedule, ratings, critical reception, competition from other TV titles and creator Stephen Levinson working on other projects.

Fans react to Ballers' final season

A number of the show's admirers and beyond have taken to Twitter to weigh in with their thoughts.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Finished with the last season of #ballers and I wish it wasn't the end. Forget the ratings and reviews, this was an honest to god fine show with great performances all round. Thanks @TheRock, hope there'll be an encore someday. — Aditya Vikram (@Aditya_Vx1) January 24, 2020

@HBO @TheRock just finished Ballers and honestly confused as to why in the hell is there not a season 6 coming out.... I need some damn input on this — Christian Miller (@CSMiller30) December 28, 2019

@TheRock just finished Ballers, easily one of my faves. Hate to see it end, but it was a fitting end. Thank you for the great entertainment through the years! #Ballers — Chad Foster (@quickneasycat) December 26, 2019

