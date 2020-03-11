Aubameyang shares what Arsenal fans messaged him on Instagram

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has praised the support of the Arsenal fans.





Perhaps the most damaging result of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reign so far was the Europa League exit at the hands of Olympiacos last month.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the chance to seal progress with the last kick of the tie but missed a simple chance from close range.

He has spoken to Arsenal's official website about the reaction of the club's fans to that glaring miss, praising the supporters for the way they stuck with him.

He said: "It means a lot [to play here]," Aubameyang said. "When I was younger I used to watch Arsenal because they always had great players and they won trophies as well. I think it is really a pleasure to be here, I am really happy - that's my feeling.

I love the fans here. On my Insta, I am happy I have them because after this miss [against Olympiacos] everyone could say 'he killed us today' but [instead] everybody sent me messages to say 'keep your head up' and stuff like that' so I am just happy to have them and happy with them."

Aubameyang has played for Arsenal through a difficult period for the club but he has put up numbers which bear comparison with any goal-getter you could name in England.

That's why the fans love him so much. They're not going to get on his back for missing a chance which would have taken Arsenal into the last 16.

They know he has dug them out of plenty of holes since he's been in north London and likely would love him to extend his stay at the club.

With Aubameyang's contract situation still up in the air, many supporters will be pleased to hear him say how happy he still is at the Emirates Stadium.