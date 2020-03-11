Arteta says Arsenal star has been playing with an injury for months

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has helped Mikel Arteta's side keep three clean sheets in their last four Premier League matches.

Mikel Arteta has told Football London that Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has been playing through the pain for his side for weeks now.

Bellerin has suffered badly with injury this season, and was only fit enough to return to Arsenal’s starting line-up in January.

However, the Spanish full-back has not ever truly been fully fit.

Football London suggest that Bellerin damaged his injury further back in February, but he has continued to play with the problem for Arsenal.

And Arteta said: "I don't think there is a player now that plays completely free of pain.

“There is always a niggle, always a pain, always an ankle or something.

"Hector has been having some discomfort for a few months, he has been trying to deal with it all the time, his attitude to try and play and be available has been great and there is nothing new.”

Bellerin’s attitude deserves serious praise from Arsenal fans, as he has shown great commitment to the cause.

The rapid full-back has played his part in an improving Arsenal defence, which has looked much more secure since Arteta took over.

The Gunners have kept three clean sheets in their last four Premier League matches, as they have begun to climb up the standings.

Bellerin will at least be able to rest up this week, as Arsenal’s match with Manchester City which was scheduled to take place this evening is now postponed.