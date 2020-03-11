Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Jose Mourinho's terrible run as Tottenham boss

Tottenham Hotspur manager José Mourinho and Tottenham's head of communications Simon Felstein during a Press Conference at the Red Bull Arena on March 09, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany. RB...
Arsenal were linked with Jose Mourinho before he took the Tottenham job.

Arsenal have suffered at the hands of Jose Mourinho numerous times over the years.

At one stage earlier this season some Arsenal supporters considered whether he was he man to replace Unai Emery.

Tottenham beat them to the punch, sacking Mauricio Pochettino first and getting Mourinho in.

 

So far, Tottenham's gamble has not paid off. Spurs have suffered badly with injuries, but Mourinho has not shown he is capable of solving their problems.

Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League last night, a week after their FA Cup elimination at the hands of Norwich.

Arsenal supporters are feeling pretty pleased right now their club did not make the Mourinho move.

Jose Mourinho manager

Sure, Mikel Arteta's side were farcically eliminated from the Europa League a fortnight ago, and that should not be glossed over.

But Arteta is a rookie boss, and hopes to be on the way up. The concern with Mourinho is that he is past it and will never recover to be the successful boss he once was.

Here is a look at how Arsenal supporters reacted to Tottenham's loss...

 

