Arsenal fans react to Jose Mourinho's terrible run as Tottenham boss

Arsenal were linked with Jose Mourinho before he took the Tottenham job.

Arsenal have suffered at the hands of Jose Mourinho numerous times over the years.

At one stage earlier this season some Arsenal supporters considered whether he was he man to replace Unai Emery.

Tottenham beat them to the punch, sacking Mauricio Pochettino first and getting Mourinho in.

So far, Tottenham's gamble has not paid off. Spurs have suffered badly with injuries, but Mourinho has not shown he is capable of solving their problems.

Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League last night, a week after their FA Cup elimination at the hands of Norwich.

Arsenal supporters are feeling pretty pleased right now their club did not make the Mourinho move.

Sure, Mikel Arteta's side were farcically eliminated from the Europa League a fortnight ago, and that should not be glossed over.

But Arteta is a rookie boss, and hopes to be on the way up. The concern with Mourinho is that he is past it and will never recover to be the successful boss he once was.

Here is a look at how Arsenal supporters reacted to Tottenham's loss...

As an @Arsenal fan as much as it’s been painful to support them. I’m just glad we’ve never hired #Mourinho — Steven Watters (@SilkySlimer) March 10, 2020

Can’t believe I wanted Mourinho at Arsenal at one point lmao thanks for taking the bullet lads @SpursOfficial — Josh (@JoshCKY) March 10, 2020

Come on be brave, who wanted Mourinho at arsenal some of you man were out here begging @Arsenal to sign him up, and give him what ever pay check he wanted. — luis. (@lewlew_93) March 10, 2020

And Arsenal fans were furious we didn't snap up Mourinho... — Volumiser_AFC (@Volumiser_AFC) March 10, 2020

Sime Arsenal fans really wanted Mourinho, we dodged a rocket — Olabode (@Mozeed23) March 10, 2020

As an Arsenal fan, watching Mourinho (of all people) doing *this* badly at Tottenham really does fill me with unbridled joy. #bbcfootball — Meu (@Meurig14) March 10, 2020

Jose Mourinho has the look of a man who utterly loathes football.



Really is quite a delight to see. — ArsenalAndrew (@ArsenalAndrew) March 10, 2020