Animal Crossing: Happy Island Designer let's you plan your island before New Horizons launches

A fan-made Happy Island Designer tool is a great way to plan the layout of your island before Animal Crossing New Horizons launches.

There's speculation about a Nintendo Direct happening on March 26th to reveal what other games fans have to look forward to in 2020, but away from speculation we know factually that Animal Crossing New Horizons is coming out in just over a week. And, before you hop aboard your flight to visit the land of cutesy animals, you can plan the layout of your island by using a Happy Island Designer tool.

With Animal Crossing New Horizons' release getting everyone excited from fans to newcomers to celebrities such as Brie Larson, it's firmly positioned to be one of March's biggest games alongside DOOM Eternal (and yes, it is an odd pairing that has resulted in some fantastic fan-art).

You can prepare for the latest instalment in the series by creating your own IRL boarding pass, meanwhile the more practical members of the fandom can begin planning the layout of their island by taking advantage of a Happy Island Designer.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Island Designer

There's a Happy Island Designer online that allows you to plot the land of your eventual island for Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Per Animal Crossing World, this Happy Island Designer app was created by Eugeneration and is available for free on Github.

As for why the designer is so good, it allows you to place various buildings where you want on the grid and it also includes some of the new features that will be introduced in the instalment.

So, for those of you who cannot wait to play New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch, the tool is a great way to keep your hands busy until March 20th.