Alan Hutton shares what he noticed about Mourinho during Tottenham's CL defeat

Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Alan Hutton has shared that he noticed how Jose Mourinho looked 'annoyed' in the second-half during Tottenham's Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig.

Spurs crashed out of the European stage by losing Tuesday's encounter 3-0 and being dispatched 4-0 overall by a very underrated Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Given how Tottenham are performing in the Premier League, it wouldn't be a surprise if this is the last time, for a potential while, that the North London club are in Europe's elite competition.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (10/03/20 at 21:25 pm), former Spurs defender, Hutton, shared what their 'problem area' is and he shared what Mourinho was like on the touchline during the second period.

"Mourinho looks a bit annoyed on the touchline if I am honest," Hutton told Sky Sports. "He is storming up and down the touchline

"I just think, to be honest, they have come up against the better team over the two legs. With the players that they have missed, it has been well-documented about Kane and Son, it has been difficult. This Leipzig team will give anybody a game going forward after this.

"Tottenham have actually struggled. It's a real difficult period for them, and it doesn't get any easier with Manchester United at the weekend. They have conceded a lot of goals, so first and foremost, they have to sort that out. It's a real problem area. We don't expect that for a Mourinho team."

Less than 12 months ago, Spurs were preparing for the biggest night of their lives when they reached the final of the European Cup in Madrid.

Defeat on that night has well and truly hit the club for six because it has seen Mauricio Pochettino sacked, the form of several players hit a brick wall, and also seen a number of senior players leave.

Either way, the rebuilding job that Mourinho has to do is a very difficult one, and if he doesn't get things right then he won't last long at the club.