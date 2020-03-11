Quick links

Adrian sends message to Liverpool fans on Twitter after defeat at Anfield tonight

A dejected Adrian of Liverpool after defeat in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in Liverpool,...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have lost in the Champions League tonight.

A dejected Adrian of Liverpool after defeat in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in Liverpool,...

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The Reds suffered a 3-2 loss (AET) at the hands of Atletico at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday evening.

The 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Madrid means that the Premier League cub have been knocked out of the competition 4-2 on aggregate.

 

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian was at fault for the first of the three goals that Atletico scored in extra time.

That goal proved to be the turning point in the game, and the Spanish club found the net twice thereafter.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has admitted his disappointment on Twitter, and has said to the fans that the team will bounce back.

Stats

Over the course of the 120 minutes at Anfield on Wednesday evening, hosts Liverpool had 71% of the possession, took 34 shots of which 11 were on target, and earned 16 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Atletico had 29% of the possession, took 10 shots of which six were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Alvaro Morata of Atletico Madrid scores his team's third goal past Adrian of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico...

