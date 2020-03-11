28-year-old names current Celtic player who convinced him to snub Rangers

Scott Allan fell out with fans of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers after joining Celtic five years ago.
Scott Allan has revealed that a phonecall with Celtic captain Scott Brown was a leading factor in his decision to snub Rangers.
The 28-year-old midfielder seemed on the brink of joining boyhood club Rangers in 2015, only for him to wind up signing for their Old Firm enemies soon after.
Allan swiftly became a detested figure among fans of the Ibrox club, but the former Celtic midfielder, who officially left the club last summer, has suggested that a chat with the long-serving Hoops skipper could have swayed him.
He told Open Goal: "Broony had phoned me and I had a long conversation with him on the phone. So that must have been about a week before it actually happened.
"It was the question, 'Would you come here?'."
The Glaswegian is now dazzling back at Hibernian following a disappointing four-year stint with Celtic.
The former Scotland Under-21 playmaker only managed 13 Premiership appearances for the Bhoys throughout his stint at Parkhead.
Allan spent the entire 2018-19 campaign at Lennoxtown, training regularly but never made an appearance under Brendan Rodgers or later Neil Lennon, who was Hibs boss at the time of his pre-contract agreement to go to Easter Road in January.
Have something to tell us about this article?