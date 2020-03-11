Quick links

Liverpool

UEFA Champions League

‘10/10 for me’: Some Liverpool and Arsenal fans think one player was perfect tonight

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) The Liverpool team (back, l-r; Georginio Wijnaldum, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Adrian, front; Sadio Mane, Jordan...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played well for Liverpool on Wednesday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool is put under pressure by Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and...

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Atletico Madrid at home.

Former Arsenal midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain was in action for Liverpool in their Champions League Round of 16 Second-Leg tie against Spanish club Atletico at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The 26-year-old England international, who has has injury problems during his time at the Reds so far, started the match and was substituted in the 82nd minute.

 

According to WhoScored, the midfielder took six shots of which two were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 82.2%, won one header, took 75 touches, attempted two dribbles, made one tackle and three interceptions, and put in six crosses.

Some Liverpool fans were impressed with the display produced by Oxlade-Chamberlain, and so were some Arsenal supporters, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was on the books of Arsenal from 2011 until the summer of 2017 when he moved to Premier League rivals Liverpool for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £40 million.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool during a training session on February 12, 2019 in Marbella, Spain.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrate their sides first goal scored by Mohamed Salah during the Quarter Final Second Leg match between Manchester City and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch