‘10/10 for me’: Some Liverpool and Arsenal fans think one player was perfect tonight

Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played well for Liverpool on Wednesday.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Atletico Madrid at home.

Former Arsenal midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain was in action for Liverpool in their Champions League Round of 16 Second-Leg tie against Spanish club Atletico at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The 26-year-old England international, who has has injury problems during his time at the Reds so far, started the match and was substituted in the 82nd minute.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder took six shots of which two were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 82.2%, won one header, took 75 touches, attempted two dribbles, made one tackle and three interceptions, and put in six crosses.

Some Liverpool fans were impressed with the display produced by Oxlade-Chamberlain, and so were some Arsenal supporters, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was on the books of Arsenal from 2011 until the summer of 2017 when he moved to Premier League rivals Liverpool for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £40 million.

Weird sub. Ox has been the best player on the pitch — HannahLFC (@LFCHannah10) March 11, 2020

What a performance by the Ox, outstanding! More of that to come hopefully #LFC — Tyler Davies (@Tylerdavies1998) March 11, 2020

Ox has been excellent, would have liked another 5 mins of him #LIVATL #LFC — Tee (@TheTwelfthM4N) March 11, 2020

OX has maybe been our best player #lfc https://t.co/bDF6ojOHIP — Joe (@JoeYNWA7) March 11, 2020

Ox coming off. Been amazing this match. Henderson wijnaldum Milner midlfield now. We movee — TheUnbearableOne (@UnbearableLFC6) March 11, 2020

Ox has had a MASSIVE game tonight. Well done #LFC — Goran H (@Goranh75) March 11, 2020

Unreal from Ox today, 10/10 for me. — AB (@ABxLFC) March 11, 2020

OX has been class tonight! #LFC — Luke Robinson (@lukejrobinson15) March 11, 2020

Unreal performance from OX, easily one of the best he has had for the club — c (@LFC_Nemi) March 11, 2020

Well played Ox. That sub is more because of the stage of the tie. #LFC — Bobby (@InnerSpeakerss) March 11, 2020

Motm for me — Carl Robinson (@Arsenal18862006) March 11, 2020

Ox is having one of them games where he looks a world beater — B (@AFC87B) March 11, 2020

I miss Ox. His skillset is exactly what we miss at Arsenal. https://t.co/oaR0Yw3bJp — Met. (@AFCMet) March 11, 2020

Ox , what a baller man

Wenger was wasting him at rwb

Blood on his hands — Arish Ahmad (@Arish_afc) March 11, 2020