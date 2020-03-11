Quick links

Dele Alli says sorry to Tottenham's fans after Leipzig defeat

John Verrall
Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur speaks to the media during a Press Conference at the Red Bull Arena on March 09, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany. RB Leipzig will face Tottenham Hotspur in their...
Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-0 by RB Leipzig in the Champions League last night.

Burnley's Matej Vydra vies for possession with Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in...

Dele Alli has apologised to Tottenham Hotspur fans with his comments to BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage.

Tottenham were beaten 3-0 by RB Leipzig last night, as they crashed out of the competition.

Spurs never really managed to threaten a comeback in German, as they were routinely beaten by Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

And Alli, who Harry Redknapp says is worth £100 million (Daily Mail), said sorry to Tottenham fans after the game.

 

“We can’t use injuries as an excuse, we still have quality on the pitch,” the auxiliary striker said.

“We are missing some good players, but when that happens, this is Tottenham you have to step up. We have to apologise to the fans, they have traveled all this way and to go out like that is gutting.”

Alli was stationed up-front for the match in Leipzig, but the Tottenham man struggled out of position.

Although he worked hard for the team, Alli only really had one presentable chance, and he fluffed his lines, driving the ball straight at the Leipzig goalkeeper.

Dele Alli of Spurs thanks the support after the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham have now lost five straight matches, with their form under Jose Mourinho taking a turn for the worse since injuries have hit.

Spurs are next in action on Sunday, when they take on Manchester United.

