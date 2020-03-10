'You legend': Some fans react to 22-year-old's performance against rivals Aston Villa

Ex-West Bromwich Albion loanee Harvey Barnes downed Aston Villa last night.

Much of the focus was on James Maddison and Jack Grealish on Monday night, as Leicester City hosted Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The pair are fighting for spots in the England squad at this summer's European Championships, and the spotlight was on the two playmakers.

However, they were outdone by another young English talent, as Leicester winger Harvey Barnes ran riot at the King Power Stadium.

The winger scored the opening goal, rounding the on-rushing Pepe Reina to slot into the unguarded goal, but he wasn't finished there.

Barnes played a part in the second goal as his cross was handled by Tyrone Mings, handing Leicester a penalty which Jamie Vardy scored, before Vardy added a third.

Barnes then tucked home number four, capping off a sensational night as he made his case for a late inclusion into the England squad ahead of Euro 2020.

Leicester fans were no doubt delighted with the 22-year-old, but West Bromwich Albion supporters also loved his display as he downed rivals Villa.

Barnes spent the first half of last season on loan at West Brom, and fans didn't forget that, branding Barnes 'once a Baggie, always a Baggie' and a 'legend' for his goals against Villa, as he pushed them closer to the relegation zone - just as West Brom near promotion back to the Premier League.

Harvey Barnes loves West Brom — Callum Burns (@CallumWBA) March 9, 2020

Harvey Barnes you little legend!! The Villa’s going down #wba — Alistair Stride (@Stride75) March 9, 2020

Harvey Barnes with a masterclass while Greasy falls on the floor and does nothing. Shows who should be in the England squad #WBA — LC (@luiscole45) March 9, 2020

Harvey Barnes doing Harvey Barnes things. I miss him so much #wba — Andy Dickens (@AndyDickens1) March 9, 2020

Harvey Barnes carried us last season tbh, no surprise to see him tearing up for Leicester. Guy is class. #wba — Andy Davies (@adlolzz) March 9, 2020