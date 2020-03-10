'You legend': Some fans react to 22-year-old's performance against rivals Aston Villa

Quick links

A general view at The Hawthorns, home stadium of West Bromwich Albion as fans of West Bromwich Albion wave flags during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final Second Leg match...
Ex-West Bromwich Albion loanee Harvey Barnes downed Aston Villa last night.

Leicester City's English midfielder Harvey Barnes takes the ball around Aston Villa's Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina on his way to scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League...

Much of the focus was on James Maddison and Jack Grealish on Monday night, as Leicester City hosted Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The pair are fighting for spots in the England squad at this summer's European Championships, and the spotlight was on the two playmakers.

However, they were outdone by another young English talent, as Leicester winger Harvey Barnes ran riot at the King Power Stadium.

 

The winger scored the opening goal, rounding the on-rushing Pepe Reina to slot into the unguarded goal, but he wasn't finished there.

Barnes played a part in the second goal as his cross was handled by Tyrone Mings, handing Leicester a penalty which Jamie Vardy scored, before Vardy added a third.

Barnes then tucked home number four, capping off a sensational night as he made his case for a late inclusion into the England squad ahead of Euro 2020.

Harvey Barnes of Leicester City after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 09th, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Leicester fans were no doubt delighted with the 22-year-old, but West Bromwich Albion supporters also loved his display as he downed rivals Villa.

Barnes spent the first half of last season on loan at West Brom, and fans didn't forget that, branding Barnes 'once a Baggie, always a Baggie' and a 'legend' for his goals against Villa, as he pushed them closer to the relegation zone - just as West Brom near promotion back to the Premier League.

