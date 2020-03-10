'Won't tell you again'... Some Aston Villa fans want benched 29-year-old to start after 4-0 defeat

Aston Villa lost 4-0 away at Leicester City on Monday night.

Aston Villa's relegation fears were only heightened on Monday night as they lost 4-0 away at Champions League-chasing Leicester City.

Villa battled valiantly in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City, but couldn't replicate that display in a thumping defeat at the King Power Stadium.

Harvey Barnes opened the scoring for the Foxes by rounding Pepe Reina, who came rushing off his line, and then sticking the ball into the net.

Tyrone Mings was penalised for an alleged handball, giving Jamie Vardy the chance to score from the spot, and Vardy added his second and Leicester's third too.

Barnes rounded off the win with his second too, meaning Villa weren't able to capitalise on defeats for Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham United over the weekend.

Dean Smith needs to find answers quickly, with Villa two points adrift of safety – and fans believe that Reina now needs to be dropped after his mistake for the opener.

Smith chose to drop 29-year-old stopper Orjan Nyland to the bench last night despite him starting and impressing against Manchester City, and fans want him back in.

Some are refusing to keep saying how Nyland is better than veteran stopper Reina, and can't believe that Smith has benched the Norwegian in favour of Reina, calling for Nyland to be recalled against Chelsea this weekend.

Reina is awful give nyland a run out #avfc — Villa Till The End (@VIllaTillIDie12) March 10, 2020

Reina was shocking at Southampton, decent against Spurs to be fair, but then last night is just inexplicable. Still not sure why he's considered better than Nyland. #avfc — Daniel Lynch (@DLynch_4690) March 10, 2020

Nyland had better play in the next game #avfc — Mr Thompson (@mrthompson81) March 10, 2020

Nyland has to start next game. If he doesn’t there’s somewhere in Reinas contract saying otherwise #avfc — Tom Hendry (@TomhendryAV) March 9, 2020

@AVFC send Reina back to Italy/Spain anywhere in fact. Just play Nyland the rest of the season. — Christopher Blackman (@ItsBlackthorn) March 9, 2020

I’d be going back to Nyland now #avfc — Kevin Corcoran (@KevinCorAvfc) March 9, 2020

For me Nyland deserved his place in goal tonight, name alone meant Reina started, weak management. #avfc — Roger. W (@RW44avfc) March 9, 2020

Pepe Reina doing Pepe Reina things... Get Nyland back between the sticks please @AVFCOfficial...#AVFC — Emmett Farrell (@farrellemmett) March 9, 2020

i will never understand what goes through dean smiths head to choose reina over nyland #AVFC #utv — bea fennessy (@bea_fennessy) March 9, 2020

Nyland best be our number 1 for the rest of the season. Reina is a massive liability #avfc — coño (@ewanpalf) March 9, 2020

Nyland should feel v hard done by to not be in this team rn — charlie (@AVFCCharlie) March 9, 2020

I’d seriously play Nyland for the rest of the season, Reina is meant to bring calm the last few games he’s done anything but #avfc — Mr MWB AV DB (@MrMWB) March 9, 2020

Nyland is my number one don't know about you #AVFC — Relegation SZN (@HamboJoe) March 9, 2020

Gotta be Nyland for Chelsea at home. #avfc — T✪BY (@IAmTobyRichards) March 9, 2020

Nyland>Reina won’t tell you again — . (@EliAVFC) March 9, 2020

What has Nyland done to not start this game? Had 2 cracking games against Leicester and some great saves in the Cup Final. Reina was a liability against Southampton and made the same stupid decision and fouled Shane Long. Absolutely ridiculous goalkeeping #AVFC — David Lewis (@ditlewis) March 9, 2020