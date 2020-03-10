Quick links

Aston Villa

'Won't tell you again'... Some Aston Villa fans want benched 29-year-old to start after 4-0 defeat

Olly Dawes
Aston Villa fans wave flags during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 1, 2020 in London, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa lost 4-0 away at Leicester City on Monday night.

Goalkeeper, Pepe Reina of Aston Villa looks dejected after defeat in the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 09, 2020 in...

Aston Villa's relegation fears were only heightened on Monday night as they lost 4-0 away at Champions League-chasing Leicester City.

Villa battled valiantly in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City, but couldn't replicate that display in a thumping defeat at the King Power Stadium.

Harvey Barnes opened the scoring for the Foxes by rounding Pepe Reina, who came rushing off his line, and then sticking the ball into the net.

 

Tyrone Mings was penalised for an alleged handball, giving Jamie Vardy the chance to score from the spot, and Vardy added his second and Leicester's third too.

Barnes rounded off the win with his second too, meaning Villa weren't able to capitalise on defeats for Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham United over the weekend.

Dean Smith needs to find answers quickly, with Villa two points adrift of safety – and fans believe that Reina now needs to be dropped after his mistake for the opener.

Orjan Nyland of Aston Villa celebrate after hes team scoring 1st goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 1, 2020 in London,...

Smith chose to drop 29-year-old stopper Orjan Nyland to the bench last night despite him starting and impressing against Manchester City, and fans want him back in.

Some are refusing to keep saying how Nyland is better than veteran stopper Reina, and can't believe that Smith has benched the Norwegian in favour of Reina, calling for Nyland to be recalled against Chelsea this weekend.

Aston Villa fans wave flags during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 1, 2020 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch