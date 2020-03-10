The prospect of a Nintendo Switch release for Ori And The Will Of The Wisps has been discussed in the past by Xbox's marketing manager.

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps comes out for Xbox One and PC on March 11th, and the reviews have been great with it being dubbed a Studio Ghibli-inspired GOTY contender. With the original having eventually made its way over to the Nintendo Switch back in 2019, lots of Nintendo gamers are hoping this masterful sequel will do the same.

As previously mentioned, Ori And The Blind Forest made its way to the Nintendo Switch back in September 2019. And it's not the only former Microsoft exclusive to have made the transition to Nintendo's console as Cuphead also made the move back in April 2019.

However, while both of these exclusives made the move years after their Xbox debut, there's currently "no plans" for Ori And The Will Of The Wisps to follow in its older brother's footsteps.

BALDUR'S GATE 3: Xbox One, PS4 release seems unlikely

Will Ori And The Will Of The Wisps be on Nintendo Switch?

No, Ori And The Will Of The Wisps will not be on Nintendo Switch.

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps will be exclusive to Xbox One and PC when it launches on March 11th, and a Nintendo Switch port in the future hasn't been confirmed.

When speaking about the prospect of their exclusives landing on other consoles, Xbox's marketing manager, Aaron Greenberg, reportedly told MCV in August 2019 that Microsoft's existing internal studios "will be focused on making games for our platforms, and we have no plans to expand our exclusive first-party games to any other consoles" (via Gamepur).

He said Ori And The Blind Forest was released on the Nintendo Switch because it was a desire of Moon Studios, but that Microsoft's "plans with Ori And The Will Of The Wisps is to launch it exclusively on Xbox One and PC."

The specific proclamation about having no plans to allow their exclusive first-party games from internal studios to land on other consoles immediately casts doubt over a Nintendo Switch release.

However, Greenberg did specifically note that Moon Studios are an "independent, external studio," so it's still possible the Ori sequel could land on Switch a few years down the road similar to the Blind Forest.

NIOH 2: Is it coming to PC and Xbox One?

Yet, while a possibility, at this moment in time you should simply consider Ori And The Will Of The Wisps to be an Xbox One and PC only game.