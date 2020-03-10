Everything you must know about when you can download Warzone for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

After months of loading screen and map leaks, Activision and Infinity Ward finally made an official announcement for the worst kept secret in Call Of Duty history, Warzone, yesterday with an imminent release date. Here you'll discover when you can download it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

As already mentioned, Warzone for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare had been leaked repeatedly well before Activision's official announcement yesterday. In fact, just hours before the publisher's announcement, everyone on the internet had already seen a prematurely released gameplay impressions video that had pretty much spoiled all of its features.

However, while adverts on Twitch and the aforementioned gameplay impressions video had spoiled Activision's big reveal, at least the Battle Royale experience is coming out very soon with players being able to download it on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in a mere matter of hours.

When can you download Warzone on PS4, Xbox One and PC?

PS4, Xbox One, and PC players will be able to download Warzone at 15:00 GMT.

As for elsewhere, Warzone will be able to be downloaded at the times of 08:00 PST, 11:00 EST, and on March 11th at 02:00 AET.

These above times strictly relate to PS4, Xbox One, and PC players who own Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

You don't need Call Of Duty Modern Warfare in order to play Warzone as it is a free-to-play standalone download, but you will only be able to download it following the below times:

19:00 GMT

12:00 PST

15:00 EST

06:00 AET - March 11th

What is the download size for Warzone?

The download size for Warzone is 18-22 GB for players who already own Call Of Duty Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One or PC.

Meanwhile, the download size for Warzone is a staggering 80-101 GB for those who are downloading it as a standalone title.

You will be able to download Warzone from your platform's respective store (i.e. PSN, Microsoft or Battle.net).

As for those who already own Modern Warfare, after downloading the update Warzone will simply appear in the place of Classified.