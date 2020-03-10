'What's the use': Alan Hutton blasts Tottenham man for his actions

Tanguy Ndombele was heavily criticised by Jose Mourinho after Tottenham Hotspur's draw in the Premier League over the weekend.

Alan Hutton has blasted Jose Mourinho for the manner in which he criticised Tanguy Ndombele after Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Burnley over the weekend.

The former Spurs right-back questioned 'what is the use' of Mourinho making such comments, as he believes he is 'chucking him under the bus'.

Ndombele was pulled off at half-time during Spurs' clash at Turf Moor on Saturday, as Mourinho took aim at his performance by saying it's 'not good enough', as quoted by Sky Sports.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (09/03/20), Hutton was very critical of Mourinho as he believes that you expect your manager to 'back you' rather than do what he did.

"I just think it's harsh," Hutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I understand they paid a lot of money for him and it can be difficult to move to another league. And another country.

"But, you expect your manager to back you. I get that he's not performing at the level they are looking for, at the moment. But say whatever you need to say to him within house. You are meant to be as one together. What's the use is it in him coming out, and whatever you want to call it, chucking him under the bus. You want him to back you. That's your manager.

"I am sure only a few weeks ago, they mentioned his injury problems. He's not fit enough. He's not ready. I just don't think he needs to saying stuff like that. Again, back your player! It's not going to make him better by coming and out doing this."

Mourinho has always been a fiery character and his decision to be so critical of Ndombele out in the open doesn't perhaps surprise many.

Whilst Mourinho has received some of a backlash for his comments, his assessment of Ndombele was true because he has been way off the mark in many ways.

He arrived at the club for big-money during the summer transfer window, so a lot was expected of him, and despite a debut Premier League goal, it has mainly gone downhill since then.