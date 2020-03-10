Quick links

'What's the use': Alan Hutton blasts Tottenham man for his actions

Amir Mir
Tottenham Hotspur manager José Mourinho speaks to the media during a Press Conference at the Red Bull Arena on March 09, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany. RB Leipzig will face Tottenham Hotspur in...
Tanguy Ndombele was heavily criticised by Jose Mourinho after Tottenham Hotspur's draw in the Premier League over the weekend.

Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur smile during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at The Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 09, 2020 in Enfield, England....

Alan Hutton has blasted Jose Mourinho for the manner in which he criticised Tanguy Ndombele after Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Burnley over the weekend.

The former Spurs right-back questioned 'what is the use' of Mourinho making such comments, as he believes he is 'chucking him under the bus'.

Ndombele was pulled off at half-time during Spurs' clash at Turf Moor on Saturday, as Mourinho took aim at his performance by saying it's 'not good enough', as quoted by Sky Sports. 

 

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (09/03/20), Hutton was very critical of Mourinho as he believes that you expect your manager to 'back you' rather than do what he did. 

"I just think it's harsh," Hutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I understand they paid a lot of money for him and it can be difficult to move to another league. And another country.

"But, you expect your manager to back you. I get that he's not performing at the level they are looking for, at the moment. But say whatever you need to say to him within house. You are meant to be as one together. What's the use is it in him coming out, and whatever you want to call it, chucking him under the bus. You want him to back you. That's your manager. 

"I am sure only a few weeks ago, they mentioned his injury problems. He's not fit enough. He's not ready. I just don't think he needs to saying stuff like that. Again, back your player! It's not going to make him better by coming and out doing this."

Tottenham Hotspur's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (L0 vies with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves (C) during the English Premier League football match between...

Mourinho has always been a fiery character and his decision to be so critical of Ndombele out in the open doesn't perhaps surprise many.

Whilst Mourinho has received some of a backlash for his comments, his assessment of Ndombele was true because he has been way off the mark in many ways.

He arrived at the club for big-money during the summer transfer window, so a lot was expected of him, and despite a debut Premier League goal, it has mainly gone downhill since then. 

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur on the bench during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04, 2020 in London,...

