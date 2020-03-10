TikTok's 'OK Boomer' girl on Instagram - get to know Neeko!

A video has gone viral on TikTok of a girl dancing to 'OK Boomer' wearing a Bernie 2020 shirt. And if you thought this might not hold the power to sway politics, you'd be wrong.

TikTok is fast proving that it holds as much influence and power as the other social media giants: Facebook and Instagram.

We've seen over the past couple of years, what with the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the power that social media now has in politics. And TikTok is throwing its hat in the ring as the American youth are becoming more and more involved, particularly in today's turbulent times.

So, in the midst of the US presidential primary elections, a girl talking about boomers and Bernie definitely was enough to grab the attention of the world.

We found the 'OK Boomer' girl on Instagram to find out some more about her!

What is the 'OK Boomer' video on TikTok?

The 'OK Boomer' video was created by Neeko Lul and uploaded on March 2nd, 2020. The caption read, “Like to trigger the BOOMERS #bernie2020.”

The original video on TikTok was viewed over six million times before it was hit with a copyright takedown. It sees Neeko dancing to a song called ‘Oki Doki Boomer‘ created by a YouTuber under the name Senzawa. Senzawa has claimed he was not responsible for the copyright takedown on Twitter.

'OK Boomer' and Bernie vote

While dancing and singing along to the song, Neeko is spotted wearing a Bernie 2020 t-shirt.

Bernie - despite the fact he is born just before the baby boomer age group - is not considered as a boomer, largely as he has major backing from the American youth. His competition, Joe Biden (who won the Super Tuesday vote over Bernie) is considered the Democrat boomer's choice.

Many Bernie supporters have voiced their frustrations on Twitter, arguing that this viral video could have cost Bernie the boomer vote.

Meet Neeko - the 'OK Boomer' girl

Not much is known about Neeko apart from what she shares on social media. Neeko has been posting on Twitter and Twitch since October 2017 and Instagram since October 2018. Her TikTok account is even more recent.

In her Twitter bio, she describes herself as a "Partnered Spanglish @Twitch Streamer." Neeko also has the Mexican flag in both her Twitter and Instagram bios, so it's assumed that Neeko is Mexican.

Neeko is now based in Seattle, Washington.

You can find Neeko on Instagram where she has over 56,000 followers and counting. Check her out @neekolul.

