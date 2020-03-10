'They're going to go through': Former Liverpool and Atletico man delivers his verdict

Luis Garcia played for both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid during his career.

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia says the Reds players will not be comparing the task of getting past Atletico Madrid to overcoming Barcelona last season.

Speaking to the club's official website, Garcia also expanded on the difference between facing a Diego Simeone side and the Barca one which folded at Anfield last term.

He said: "The crowd always helps the home team. Simeone knows how to deal with these kinds of situations. They still think they can make it. Liverpool have the power. More for the journalists and supporters – Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Istanbul and Olympiacos,’” continued the man who netted 30 times in 121 Liverpool appearances.

"When you are on the field you’re not thinking, ‘We’ve done it before so we’re going to do it now.’ 100 per cent is not going to be enough. Both teams have quality players, both teams can score goals. But at this moment, Liverpool – even though they are down on the score – I think they are going to go through.”

Atletico had a 2-0 lead after their home first leg against Juventus last season before Cristiano Ronaldo completely wiped that advantage out.

Liverpool don't have an individual player on that sort of virtuoso level but they are more than capable of turning the tide, even if Garcia says they won't be thinking about that Barcelona comeback tomorrow night.

That match should show Simeone where his side needs to improve if they are to get the job done this time but it must also be playing on his mind and those of his players.

Liverpool should be confident of getting over the line, but they'd be more confident if they were on the red-hot form of earlier this term.