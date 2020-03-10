The Protector season 4 is confirmed: Netflix release date, cast and number of episodes

The Protector has just returned to Netflix for its third series but what do we know about the upcoming season 4?

Netflix may be best known for big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but as a global streaming service, we've seen a whole host of new international content make its way onto the site in recent months.

From the likes of Norway's Ragnarok to the South Korean series Itaewon Class, there's always something new to watch.

One show which has really taken off in recent years is the Turkish series, The Protector, which has just returned to Netflix for a third season.

The Protector season 3 on Netflix

After season 2 of the Turkish drama series arrived on Netflix in April 2019, fans have been waiting patiently for the third instalment to arrive.

Thankfully, the new batch of episodes released less than 11 months later on March 6th, 2020 and continues the story of Hakan Demir and co.

The new season contains a total of seven episodes and it's hardly surprising to learn that fans have already binged their way through all of them already.

As a result, fans have been left wondering whether or not The Protector will be back on Netflix for season 4.

Will there be a season 4?

Yes.

When Netflix announced that The Protector would be returning for its third season, it simultaneously revealed that a fourth season would also follow suit.



At the time of writing, season 4's release date is unconfirmed. However, as seasons 2 and 3 of The Protector arrived in March and April respectively, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Netflix maintain this release schedule for season 4 in March or April 2021.

What we know about season 4

Unfortunately, very few details about the fourth season have been revealed.

The cast, which includes the two leads, Çağatay Ulusoy and Hazar Ergüçlü, is expected to remain largely the same with some new additions for season 4 but no details have been released as of the time of writing.

Something that will worry fans slightly is that each new season of The Protector has featured fewer and fewer episodes; going from ten in season 1 to just seven in season 3.

It's not yet known how many episodes will make up season 4 but fans will no doubt be hoping that the number doesn't decrease once again.

Seasons 1 to 3 of The Protector are available to stream now on Netflix.