Is The Bonfire of Destiny season 2 confirmed? Fans praise Netflix gem

The Bonfire of Destiny justified intrigue and widespread buzz, but can we expect season 2?

Netflix continues to impress in 2020!

The Popular streaming service achieved immense success last year, delivering new seasons for Stranger Things, You and concluding the likes of Orange Is the New Black.

It was a great year for movies too and we were fortunate enough to tuck into the likes of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, both of which were nominated for numerous accolades at the previous Academy Awards.

With Netflix, there's definitely a focus on TV though, and we've already begun new journeys with some great new shows so far this year.

The Bonfire of Destiny attracted lots of attention in January, so let's dive into it...

The Bonfire of Destiny on Netflix

Created by Catherine Ramberg and Karin Spreuzkouski, this French historical horror-drama focuses its lens on the aftermath of a horrific fire in 1897 Paris.

We chronicle three women as they find their future thrown into catastrophe.

The show - originally titled Le Bazar de la Charité - has a bit of everything, dealing with betrayal, deception, romance and never shying away from a whirlwind of difficult themes and sequences. After all, it's inspired by real events.

It's made up of eight episodes in total, which proved to be a quick binge for most. So, we're compelled to look to the future...

Has The Bonfire of Destiny season 2 been confirmed?

No, The Bonfire of Destiny season 2 has not been confirmed.

As The Cinemaholic highlights, it was actually conceived as a miniseries.

Over the years, we've seen numerous miniseries resurrected for a second season as a result of popularity and demand. However, considering there is still no news of renewal we'd have to say that the chances of renewal are highly unlikely at this stage.

Reflecting on the audience reaction, this may seem quite a shame...

Did some binge watching too. The Bonfire of Destiny on Netflix. Must check if season 2 has been commissioned. — Hiba Rand (@RandomHibo) December 30, 2019

Fans definitely want it!

Audiences took to Twitter in the wake of its release to offer their thoughts.

Check out a selection of tweets praising the show below:

But seriously, why haven't I seen anyone talking about The Bonfire of Destiny?

JUST LOOK AT THE VISUALS pic.twitter.com/lj4Mjb0agI — || # (@ohforsatanssake) December 28, 2019

just finished watching the bonfire of destiny and honestly. 10/10 for visuals, acting and plot also alice and victor,,,MUAH — aloe (@timotheesbagels) December 30, 2019

We’re watching Bonfire of Destiny on Netflix and that first episode about the 1890 Paris Charity Bazaar fire is legit the most upsetting, visceral thing I’ve seen in ages. Just INTENSE. Excellent, but I may have nightmares. — Rachel Caine is out til 2020 but pls buy books! (@rachelcaine) January 2, 2020

I’ve been watching the Bonfire of Destiny and it’s all that I want from French period pieces. — *christmas cheer* (@juleebelle) December 29, 2019

In case anyone needs me, I'm deeply invested in The Bonfire of Destiny.#thx @netflix — Lyndsy Hatfield (@galwaygirl1967) January 3, 2020

The bonfire of destiny is my new fav show on Netflix! Thank me later — po$h (@posseh) January 1, 2020

