Tanguy Ndombele sends message to Tottenham fans

Dan Coombs
Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham in action during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Karaiskakis Stadium on September 18, 2019 in Piraeus,...
Tottenham midfielder is staying focused.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Tanguy Ndombele is a man under pressure after being called out by Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho at the weekend.

Mourinho made clear he expected more from the club's record signing, who has also underwhelmed fans in recent weeks.

 

There was even a debate on Sky's Monday Night Football over the Frenchman's ability and attitude last night.

Ndombele meanwhile is giving the impression he is ignoring it all and is remaining focused.

He sent a message out on Instagram last night, suggesting his sole focus is this week's game against RB Leipzig, and he is trying to stay happy.

 
 
 
Keep The Smile @championsleague #COYS

The Champions League tie this week may suit Ndombele. Some of his best performances for Lyon last season came in the competition.

If he is hurting from Mourinho's comments, he isn't showing it.

If he gives a good response on the pitch in upcoming matches, Mourinho will claim his words have had an impact. Perhaps at this stage, he had to try something.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

