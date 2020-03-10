Sven-Goran Eriksson suggests club were 'were not very happy' when he signed £1.5m Leeds star

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has thrived at the King Power Stadium.

On Monday night, Sven-Goran Eriksson was in the Sky Sports studios for the game between his former club Leicester City and Aston Villa.

Eriksson saw the Foxes claim a 4-0 win, as Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy scored twice each to secure a big victory for the hosts.

Eriksson spoke about a whole number of topics over the course of career, and one of them was his long-standing admiration for Kasper Schmeichel (19:27).

The Dane worked with Eriksson at Manchester City, and made his Premier League debut for City under the Swede, but was sold in 2009.

It was Eriksson who signed him, bringing him to Notts County as a big addition to their now infamous project, and Schmeichel spent just a year there before Leeds snapped him up.

Eriksson reunited with Schmeichel again in 2011, taking him to Leicester City off the back of his form for Leeds, paying £1.5million for him (Yorkshire Post).

Now, Eriksson has opened up about his relationship with Schmeichel over the years, claiming that Notts County and Leicester weren't happy when he wanted to sign Schmeichel from Manchester City and Leeds respectively.

Schmeichel has gone on to win the Premier League title with Leicester whilst making almost 400 appearances for the Foxes, with Eriksson ultimately proven right for signing him from Leeds, branding him 'great'.

“Well I first signed him for Notts County and then for Leicester,” said Eriksson. “The clubs, they were not very happy, I don’t know why. They thought he was too short or not good enough, and things like that, but I always rated him as one of the best goalkeepers in all of England, so I really don’t know why the big clubs didn’t go for him earlier. For me, he’s great,” he added.