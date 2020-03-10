'Suarez was sensational': BBC pundit asked if current Liverpool star is better

Danny Murphy called Mo Salah Liverpool's best signing of the past ten years.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy feels Mo Salah was his old club's best signing of the past ten years and declared him better than Luis Suarez.

The BBC pundit told TalkSport that Salah's consistency and goal record makes him a standout, although he wondered whether the fans don't hold him in quite so much esteem this season.

He said: "Mo Salah is unique player. To score this many goals so quickly from that wide position is sensational. To achieve what he has so quickly from a wide role is a better achievement than what any of the strikers at Liverpool have achieved. He’s probably been as good a buy for Liverpool as anyone over the last ten years.

“Suarez was sensational, but Salah’s consistency and his durability as well, he very rarely misses games. And he’s so unassuming, he goes about his business. The love for Mo Salah is there – it’s subsided a bit due to Mane’s brilliance this season, and Firmino."

Salah is playing in a completely different era for Liverpool. When Suarez was at Anfield, he was needed to be a talisman, hauling his side towards an unlikely title challenge.

Now, the expectations are different and the standard of the squad is different. Salah has decoy runners off him and a top class team geared towards what he needs.

That's not to say he's not better than Suarez, not least because he's done it over a longer period of time than the Uruguayan and looks all set to finally being that title back to Anfield.

Doing it from wide is also something Murphy is right to consider, although one thing in Suarez's favour is he didn't get any goals from penalties because Steven Gerrard was still at Anfield when he was there.