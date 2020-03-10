Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Steven Bergwijn sends message to Tottenham fans after injury blow

Dan Coombs
Spurs player Steven Bergwijn in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham star vows to be back soon.

Spurs player Steven Bergwijn in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

When your luck's out, it's out. And Tottenham's luck is out right now.

January signing Steven Bergwijn is now out injured, and faces an extended spell out.

Jose Mourinho reportedly told BBC Sport Bergwijn's season is under threat after suffering an ankle sprain.

 

The Dutchman is trying to be more positive, sending a message to supporters last night.

His brief message promises to be 'back soon', although of course this is completely non-specific in terms of time frame.

Bergwijn had enjoyed a dream debut scoring past Manchester City last month.

Since then he has found it tougher, with Spurs lacking Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Moussa Sissoko through injury.

The team are out of the FA Cup, and their Champions League hopes are on the brink too, after a 1-0 home loss to RB Leipzig.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur talks with Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch