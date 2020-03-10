Steven Bergwijn sends message to Tottenham fans after injury blow

Tottenham star vows to be back soon.

When your luck's out, it's out. And Tottenham's luck is out right now.

January signing Steven Bergwijn is now out injured, and faces an extended spell out.

Jose Mourinho reportedly told BBC Sport Bergwijn's season is under threat after suffering an ankle sprain.

The Dutchman is trying to be more positive, sending a message to supporters last night.

His brief message promises to be 'back soon', although of course this is completely non-specific in terms of time frame.

Bergwijn had enjoyed a dream debut scoring past Manchester City last month.

Since then he has found it tougher, with Spurs lacking Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Moussa Sissoko through injury.

The team are out of the FA Cup, and their Champions League hopes are on the brink too, after a 1-0 home loss to RB Leipzig.