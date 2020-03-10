Steve Bruce says benched Newcastle star has really impressed him in training

Joelinton was dropped to the bench in Newcastle United's last Premier League match against Southampton.

Steve Bruce has told the Chronicle that Newcastle United striker Joelinton continues to impress him in training.

Joelinton has really struggled since he arrived at Newcastle, with the Brazilian unfortunately being very goal shy.

Newcastle’s record signing still has just one Premier League goal to his name.

Bruce has even tried Dwight Gayle out up-front in recent matches, as he looks to get Newcastle firing more frequently.

But the Magpies boss insists that Joelinton deserves credit for not buckling under the pressure which has been put on his shoulders.

"There's been a lot on Joelinton, but we haven't had the ability to change,” Bruce said.

"We haven't been able to give him a break because of the problems we've had. He's never squirmed away from it and he's always trained well.

"It has been a big learning curve for him. But that is always the challenge when you bring in an overseas player.”

The hope is that Joelinton’s steep learning curve will lead to him being a much better player next season.

In the powerful forward’s defence he has cut an isolated figure at times due to Bruce’s system, which prioritises defending over attacking.

But Joelinton has shown a reluctance to really get into goalscoring areas for Newcastle, which has been a worry.

Newcastle are next in action against Sheffield United at the weekend, but whether Joelinton will be recalled to start remains to be seen.