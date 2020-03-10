Quick links

Steve Bruce says benched Newcastle star has really impressed him in training

John Verrall
Newcastle Manager Steve Bruce barks his orders during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 7th March 2020.
Joelinton was dropped to the bench in Newcastle United's last Premier League match against Southampton.

Steve Bruce has told the Chronicle that Newcastle United striker Joelinton continues to impress him in training.

Joelinton has really struggled since he arrived at Newcastle, with the Brazilian unfortunately being very goal shy.

Newcastle’s record signing still has just one Premier League goal to his name.

Bruce has even tried Dwight Gayle out up-front in recent matches, as he looks to get Newcastle firing more frequently.

But the Magpies boss insists that Joelinton deserves credit for not buckling under the pressure which has been put on his shoulders. 

 

"There's been a lot on Joelinton, but we haven't had the ability to change,” Bruce said.

"We haven't been able to give him a break because of the problems we've had. He's never squirmed away from it and he's always trained well.

"It has been a big learning curve for him. But that is always the challenge when you bring in an overseas player.”

Joelinton of Newcastle United heads the ball during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West Bromwich,...

The hope is that Joelinton’s steep learning curve will lead to him being a much better player next season.

In the powerful forward’s defence he has cut an isolated figure at times due to Bruce’s system, which prioritises defending over attacking.

But Joelinton has shown a reluctance to really get into goalscoring areas for Newcastle, which has been a worry.

Newcastle are next in action against Sheffield United at the weekend, but whether Joelinton will be recalled to start remains to be seen.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

