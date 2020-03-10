Spenser Confidential: Who plays Terrence's wife? Netflix actioner boasts a winning cast!

Spenser Confidential fans are wondering who plays Terrence's wife after an impressive and emotional performance.

A new film from Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg is always a cause for celebration.

The director-actor duo have delivered some terrific films over the years, with 2013's Lone Survivor kickstarting a very successful collaborative partnership.

Peter would go on to work with Mark again on the phenomenal Deepwater Horizon in 2016, which explored the worst oil spill in U.S. history while still offering blockbuster thrills. Tackling another true story we then watched them team up again that very same year on Patriots Day and later Mile 22 in 2018.

Now, they're back with the far more playful Spenser Confidential, based on the novel Wonderland written by Ace Atkins.

The 48-year-old actor plays the titular Spenser, an ex-cop and now ex-felon, who was put away for assaulting the police captain for reasons revealed throughout the narrative.

Upon his release, the murder of two officials leads him to burrow further down the rabbit hole of police corruption and crime, along with his new friend - roommate, rather - Hawk, played by Winston Duke (Black Panther).

Spenser Confidential: Terrence's wife

Besides the two leads, there's still plenty more talent aboard, including superstar musician Post Malone in the part of Squeeb and Alan Arkin (Argo) providing more comic relief as Henry.

One of the more emotionally demanding roles is that of Letitia, the widow of a murdered and wrongfully disgraced cop named Terrence (played by Brandon Scales).

Terrence's wife is played by Hope Olaide Wilson.

She is left to care for her son while Spenser hopes to clear her deceased husband's name and ensure he is recognised for his commitment to his career.

So, where have we seen the 34-year-old British actress before?

Hope Olaide Wilson: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Hope Olaide Wilson first appeared on screens as Princess Njinga on Untold Stories of the ER in 2006.

Since then, she has starred in such TV projects as The Unit (Jackie), Dark Blue (Neighbourhood Girl), Cold Case (Chandra Patterson '70), Lie to Me (Amber), Southland (Jamaica), Glee (De'Wanda Umber), CSI: NY (Tori Bell), Mind Games (Leanne Davis), Criminal Minds (Fana Kedibe) and The Affair (Kendra).

However, she is best known for her work on The Last Ship (Bertrise) and The Fosters (Miranda 'Diamond' Collins).

As for films, she also starred in Solace (Sole), The Price (Funmi Ogunde), I Can Do Bad All by Myself (Jennifer) and more.

Looking ahead, it's also worth noting that she's set to play Meg Begdonavich in Dennis Donovan's intriguing film Thorp, currently in post-production.

Hope Olaide Wilson attends the premiere of Netflix's "Spenser Confidential" at Regency Village Theatre on February 27, 2020 in Westwood, California.

Follow Hope Olaide Wilson on Instagram

If you're a fan of Hope's work, it's definitely worth following her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @hopeolaide; she currently has 3,675 followers and counting. However, there's not exactly much to scroll through at the time of writing... there's only one post!

Although, it is Spenser Confidential related and features her alongside the cast, with the caption reading: "Now streaming on @netflix —Such a warm, talented and funny cast with a one of a kind director. I hope you enjoy #SpenserConfidential it's quite a ride!"

Indeed, it is!

