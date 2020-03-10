Is Snapchat shutting down in June 2020? Snapchat Support responds to rumour!

There's a rumour going around saying Snapchat is shutting down in 2020 and the app's support page has responded on Twitter.

2020 has been home to a lot of talk about apps closing down including the likes of Tik Tok and popular video games such as Fortnite. In addition to these two popular properties, there's also a rumour about Snapchat shutting down in June 2020, and the app's support page has provided a response to these concerns on Twitter.

As for where the rumours about popular apps closing down stem from, most of them appear to arise from prank websites such as Channel45News and React2424. These are just two websites which allow people to create whatever false stories they want to then share on Facebook and have appear on Google.

There was a Snapchat is shutting down rumour spread by Channel45News back in 2017 that obviously never came to fruition, but is the gossiping about the app closing down in 2020 legitimate?

@Snapchat I have heard and read stories that you are shutting down in 2020 in a couple months.

Is Snapchat shutting down in June 2020?

No, Snapchat is not shutting down in June 2020.

Snapchat isn't shutting down on June 28th, 2020, or any other time during the year as it's just a baseless rumour designed to cause hysteria.

Regardless of where the deathly rumour has stemmed from this time about, the Snapchat Support page on Twitter has confirmed repeatedly that its impending death is a false prophecy.

Hey there, Thanks for reaching out! No need to worry. This is just a rumor! Happy Snapping! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) February 29, 2020

Hey Charlie! This is just a rumor! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) January 18, 2020

As previously mentioned, prank websites such as Channel45News and React2424 have previously posted false alarms about the popular app and other properties shutting down.

This goes all the way back to 2017 with even 2019 having been home to hoax rumours about Snapchat closing down.

Ultimately, you don't need to worry about the multimedia messaging app shutting down anytime soon. These rumours come about every year so they're not worth paying attention to, and - rather than going away - there are reports that Snapchat is instead undergoing a major redesign to simplify its navigation.