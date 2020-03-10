Sky Sports pundit thinks £37m Liverpool man gets 'a lot of unfair criticism'

Mo Salah was on the scoresheet for Liverpool over the weekend as Jurgen Klopp's men returned back to winning ways.

Stephen Warnock believes Mo Salah gets 'a lot of unfair criticism' at Liverpool, as he claimed that he is already an 'Anfield great', as he told Sky Sports News (09/03/20 at 10:40 am).

Salah recently netted his 70th goal for Liverpool in his first 100 Premier League games - a record which surpasses many great players before him such as Luis Suarez, Robbie Fowler and Fernando Torres.

In Salah's case, he isn't even done yet and may well go onto smash more records and perhaps cement his legacy as Liverpool's greatest ever forward.

Given that many of the goalscorers Salah is up against were out-and-out strikers makes the Egyptian's work that more impressive, as Warnock raved about the player.

"On statistics, you have to put him up at the very top," Warnock told Sky Sports. "But you are putting him amongst the Fowler, Owen, Suarez and Torres.

"When you are talking about them players, now Suarez and Torres, before they left the club were revered as the best strikers Liverpool have had. If not ever. Certainly Suarez, the best striker Liverpool fans had seen at the club. Well, Salah's stats have eclipsed that straightaway.

"For what he does, I think he gets a lot of unfair criticism because he gets in so many positions in games that he probably should score more goals. He's sort of a frustrating player because he'd snatch at things you would think he should score. And then he'll score the goals where you think, 'well, he shouldn't have scored that' - for me, he is definitely up there as an Anfield great already."

Salah moved to Anfield during the summer transfer window of 2017 when he made a £37 million switch from Italian giants Roma [Guardian].

He had previously been at Chelsea where it didn't work out for him, so it would have been understandable if there were some doubters when he returned to England.

If they were then he has proven them wrong in massive ways, as he isn't just regarded as one of Liverpool's greatest players, but a Premier League great now also.