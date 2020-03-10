Reported Everton and Wolves target has the 'x-factor' according to academy chief

Premier League trio Everton, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want Jamie Hamilton while QPR have also made a bid.

Hamilton Academical defender Jamie Hamilton has the ‘x-factor’, the club’s head of academy has told the Daily Record, amid speculation that Wolves, Aston Villa and Everton want the £1.5 million-rated starlet.

Few might have expected back in August that a man who was sent off just 20 minutes into his first appearance of the 2019/20 season would find himself at the centre of a major transfer tug-of-war a few months later.

Hamilton has bounced back from that nightmare start to the campaign in style and, according to TEAMtalk, the likes of Everton, Aston Villa and Wolves have all expressed an interest in the Scotland youth star as a result.

Queens Park Rangers have had a bid rejected this week as the chase hots up with Hamilton recently enjoying an impressive trial period at Brighton and Hove Albion (Scottish Sun).

Crystal Palace duo James McArthur and James McCarthy both rose through the ranks at Accies before establishing themselves south of the border and there is a growing belief that Hamilton can follow in their footsteps.

"I've worked with Jamie since he was 13 and I would certainly put him in the same bracket as James McCarthy and James McArthur. He definitely has that 'x-factor’,” said academy chief George Cairns.

"Nothing fazes him, nothing makes him nervous, and he has the biggest amount of bouncebackability I've ever known. His will-power is amazing.

"He is one of the best I've ever worked with.”

Hamilton certainly has a difficult decision to make. Does he join three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti at Everton? Or does he move to Aston Villa and hone his talents under Dean Smith, a coach who has an excellent track record when it comes to improving youth.

Wolves, meanwhile, have put plenty of focus on bringing a host of potential future stars to Molineux, snapping up talented prospects from Bayern Munich, Lazio and PSV.