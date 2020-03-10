Report: Tottenham star avoids broken ankle, Mourinho blamed for panic

Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn reportedly has escaped a broken ankle.

On Monday, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said that he didn't expect Steven Bergwijn to play again this season.

The Netherlands international suffered an ankle injury in the draw away to Burnley on Saturday.

Bergwijn, who joined Tottenham during the January transfer window, was spotted limping in the final stages of the game.

Mourinho then ruled him out of tonight's Champions League clash away to Leipzig, before adding that he's probably out for the rest of the campaign.

But a report from the Netherlands isn't quite as pessimistic.

According to De Telegraaf, Bergwijn hasn't suffered a broken ankle and more time is needed to determine the severity of it.

The report adds that Mourinho 'caused quite a bit of panic' by suggesting he might not be available for Ronald Koeman's Netherlands squad for Euro 2020, but that that was also premature.

Bergwijn has been a big player for the North Londoners since joining and scored against Manchester City on his debut.

If he doesn't play again for the Lilywhites this season then it's another cruel blow for Mourinho, who won't use Son Heung-min again before next term and injuries to Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko have also decimated the Portuguese manager's squad.