Report: Newcastle indecisive in bid for 19-goal star, but summer move still expected

Newcastle United are reportedly continuing their pursuit of Ricardo Horta.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United are likely to return to for Sporting Braga winger Ricardo Horta this summer – despite coming across as 'indecisive' in their move for him.

It's claimed that Newcastle wanted Horta in January, but weren't willing to meet Braga's asking price for him, and were described as 'indecisive' in their attempts.

However, the report notes that 'the feeling' is that Newcastle will return with a new move for Horta this summer, with Steve Bruce seemingly still keen.

There is a warning though, as clubs from France and Germany are expected to be keen too, and the threat of him playing at Euro 2020 is a concern too.

Horta, 25, has been in superb form this season, notching 19 goals and seven assists for Braga, playing predominantly as a left-sided winger.

Horta can also play on the right or behind a striker, and that versatility may be appealing to Newcastle as they look to add more creative players to Bruce's side.

He has already left Portugal once for Malaga in a move that didn't really work out as planned, and leaving Portugal again has to be for the right move.

Newcastle's indecision may not look great, but if they firm up their interest and get closer to Braga's asking price, they can still tempt him to St James' Park.