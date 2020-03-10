Quick links

Report: Mourinho shrugged when asked if 28-year-old will start for Tottenham tonight

Tottenham take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho merely shrugged his shoulders when asked whether Erik Lamela will play tonight.

Spurs head to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in their Champions League last 16 clash, with Timo Werner's goal in North London handing Leipzig a first leg lead.

Tottenham need to try and overturn that deficit in the second leg tonight, but not only are they without Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, but also Steven Bergwijn after he was ruled out for the rest of the season on Monday.

 

That's three of Tottenham's most dangerous attacking players gone, and it doesn't sound like Mourinho is too confident about the chances of Lamela playing.

It's stated that, when asked about Lamela starting, Mourinho shrugged his shoulders and 'scrunched his face', failing to offer much encouragement about his participation.

Lamela, 28, managed to play 78 minutes against Burnley on Saturday, but has had his minutes managed carefully in recent weeks due to lingering fitness concerns.

Erik Lamela of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

The Argentinian winger had only managed 93 minutes of first-team action since the end of January before those minutes at Burnley, and the fear will now be that he took on too big of a workload.

With Bergwijn out, Tottenham are desperate – and Mourinho will hope that Lamela can manage to pull himself through tonight's game as the injury woes mount.

Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04, 2020 in London, England.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

