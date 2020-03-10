Report: Mourinho shrugged when asked if 28-year-old will start for Tottenham tonight

Tottenham take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight.

According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho merely shrugged his shoulders when asked whether Erik Lamela will play tonight.

Spurs head to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in their Champions League last 16 clash, with Timo Werner's goal in North London handing Leipzig a first leg lead.

Tottenham need to try and overturn that deficit in the second leg tonight, but not only are they without Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, but also Steven Bergwijn after he was ruled out for the rest of the season on Monday.

That's three of Tottenham's most dangerous attacking players gone, and it doesn't sound like Mourinho is too confident about the chances of Lamela playing.

It's stated that, when asked about Lamela starting, Mourinho shrugged his shoulders and 'scrunched his face', failing to offer much encouragement about his participation.

Lamela, 28, managed to play 78 minutes against Burnley on Saturday, but has had his minutes managed carefully in recent weeks due to lingering fitness concerns.

The Argentinian winger had only managed 93 minutes of first-team action since the end of January before those minutes at Burnley, and the fear will now be that he took on too big of a workload.

With Bergwijn out, Tottenham are desperate – and Mourinho will hope that Lamela can manage to pull himself through tonight's game as the injury woes mount.