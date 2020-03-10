Report: London-based striker may perform U-turn on future amid Tottenham interest

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Olivier Giroud in January.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is now open to staying at the club after January interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that Frank Lampard has been impressed with Giroud of late, and the Frenchman is re-considering his future with the club after his recent playing time.

Giroud is out of contract at the end of the season, and looked to be heading for the exit given that he was struggling for first-team football with the Blues.

Now though, Giroud has become a key player for Chelsea in Tammy Abraham's absence, and has scored two goals in five starts since Abraham's injury.

Giroud may now consider staying at Stamford Bridge, in what could be a real blow for Tottenham Hotspur given their interest in him during the January window.

Giroud even admitted himself to Telefoot on Sunday that Tottenham made a move to sign him, but Chelsea blocked him leaving the club.

That's no great surprise given the rivalry between the two clubs, and how both were chasing Champions League qualification at the time, but Spurs have may have still had hope.

When the 33-year-old's contract ends this summer, Chelsea won' be able to stop him from making the move to Spurs, and landing him on a free transfer would have been ideal for Tottenham.

With Giroud now potentially staying at Chelsea, Tottenham's search for a centre forward had taken another hit, but there is still plenty of time for the situation to change ahead of the summer.