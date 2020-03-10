Quick links

Report: London-based striker may perform U-turn on future amid Tottenham interest

Olly Dawes
Olivier Giroud of Chelsea celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 4-0 during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2020 in London,...
Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Olivier Giroud in January.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is now open to staying at the club after January interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that Frank Lampard has been impressed with Giroud of late, and the Frenchman is re-considering his future with the club after his recent playing time.

Giroud is out of contract at the end of the season, and looked to be heading for the exit given that he was struggling for first-team football with the Blues.

 

Now though, Giroud has become a key player for Chelsea in Tammy Abraham's absence, and has scored two goals in five starts since Abraham's injury.

Giroud may now consider staying at Stamford Bridge, in what could be a real blow for Tottenham Hotspur given their interest in him during the January window.

Giroud even admitted himself to Telefoot on Sunday that Tottenham made a move to sign him, but Chelsea blocked him leaving the club.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 4-0 during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2020 in London,...

That's no great surprise given the rivalry between the two clubs, and how both were chasing Champions League qualification at the time, but Spurs have may have still had hope.

When the 33-year-old's contract ends this summer, Chelsea won' be able to stop him from making the move to Spurs, and landing him on a free transfer would have been ideal for Tottenham.

With Giroud now potentially staying at Chelsea, Tottenham's search for a centre forward had taken another hit, but there is still plenty of time for the situation to change ahead of the summer.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea at full time of the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

