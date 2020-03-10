Report: Liverpool man drops down to reserves as his contract winds down

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has handed Pedro Chirivella a few chances - but none in the Premier League or Champions League.

Pedro Chirivella has asked Jurgen Klopp to let him play for Liverpool’s U23 side until the end of the season as he weighs up his future at Anfield, as reported by La Razon.

At the age of 22, a long-serving midfielder appears to be at a crossroads in his career.

Seven years after swapping his role as the captain of Valencia’s reserve team for a move to Merseyside, Chirivella is due to become a free agent in July when his Liverpool contract runs out.

And it remains to be seen if the former Spain U17 star will be handed fresh terms at the European champions, or whether he feels the need to play regular first-team football after spending many a year in and around the first-team picture in England.

According to reports in Spain, Chirivella has asked Liverpool to let him train and play with the reserve side to ensure he has plenty of regular football under his belt between now and the end of the season.

Considering that The Reds have been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions, the chances of Chirivella adding to his six appearances across 2019/20 look very slim indeed. The deep-lying playmaker has not made a single outing in the Premier League or Champions League in the last nine months.

La Razon suggests that Chirivella could return to Spain on a free transfer this summer, though the report does not name any clubs who may be interested at this stage.