Report: Liverpool given massive boost in build up to Atleti clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates at the final whistle during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 07, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson could reportedly feature against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has come through two training sessions at Melwood now.

Henderson was expected to miss Liverpool’s Champions League second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid after he damaged his hamstring last month.

However, the England international midfielder has made a great recovery from injury in recent months and could now feature for Liverpool in the crucial Champions League tie.

 

Liverpool’s medical staff have reportedly been cautious with Henderson so far, but he has now come through two training sessions ahead of Wednesday night’s huge clash.

Liverpool trail 1-0 to Atleti after a difficult first-leg, but Henderson’s return would be a major boost to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates following his sides victory in the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Henderson’s importance to Liverpool has been clear in his absence, as the Reds’ results have taken a turn for the worse.

Liverpool have lost three of their last five matches, but did pick up a victory in their last outing against Bournemouth.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

