Report: Liverpool given massive boost in build up to Atleti clash

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson could reportedly feature against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has come through two training sessions at Melwood now.

Henderson was expected to miss Liverpool’s Champions League second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid after he damaged his hamstring last month.

However, the England international midfielder has made a great recovery from injury in recent months and could now feature for Liverpool in the crucial Champions League tie.

Liverpool’s medical staff have reportedly been cautious with Henderson so far, but he has now come through two training sessions ahead of Wednesday night’s huge clash.

Liverpool trail 1-0 to Atleti after a difficult first-leg, but Henderson’s return would be a major boost to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Henderson’s importance to Liverpool has been clear in his absence, as the Reds’ results have taken a turn for the worse.

Liverpool have lost three of their last five matches, but did pick up a victory in their last outing against Bournemouth.