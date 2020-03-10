Report: Leeds want to sign PL player international boss once compared to Billy Bremner

Leeds United are said to be keen on West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen, but West Bromwich Albion are also keen.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds United are in the hunt to sign West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen.

Cullen has just over a year remaining on his contract at West Ham, which has given Leeds hope that they will be able to prise the midfielder away from the London Stadium.

Cullen has impressed at Championship level this term, with his performances in the heart of Charlton Athletic’s midfield catching the eye.

Leeds are far from the only team that want Cullen though, and they face a fight if they are to sign him.

West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth and Norwich City are all said to be keen on the 23-year-old.

Past comparisons

Leeds supporters may well feel that Cullen is a good fit for them, given the past comparisons that he has drawn.

Cullen was part of the Republic of Ireland’s senior squad, and Mick McCarthy said that the tenacious midfielder was similar to Leeds legends Billy Bremner and Jonny Giles, due to his battling qualities.

“Neither was Billy Bremner and Johnny Giles,” McCarthy said, when asked whether he was concerned Cullen was too small.

“I haven’t got reservations because he’s technically very good and a tough little sod. He puts his foot in and stands his ground. You wouldn’t think he’s a little fella that gets knocked around. He handles the ball particularly well. He’s got good legs and gets around the pitch.”

If Cullen was to sign for Leeds he could add competition for the roles currently performed by Kalvin Phillips or Mateusz Klich.

Cullen has the energy to play as a box-to-box midfielder, but is also comfortable sitting in front of a defence and adding extra protection.