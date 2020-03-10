Report claims Arsenal are already prepared to pay £25m to sign 30-year-old this summer

Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay up for Chris Smalling.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, as noted by The Express, Arsenal are prepared the €29million (£25million) asking price for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

It's claimed that United have hiked up their asking price off the back of Smalling's superb form on loan with Roma, which now means the Italian side are struggling to meet the demands.

That means three Premier League clubs – Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham – are lurking for Smalling, with Arsenal allegedly willing to pay the fee, even months way from the summer window.

Smalling offers vast experience of Premier League football, he's improved his game over in Italy, and he would no doubt relish a move back to London having been born in Greenwich.

However, this one seems a little difficult to believe unless Arsenal are planning to offload a couple of centre backs comes the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta already has David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi at his disposal, whilst Calum Chambers will return next season.

Pablo Mari's loan move looks set to become permanent, and William Saliba will return from his loan spell at Saint-Etienne, meaning Arsenal will be well-stocked at centre back.

Splashing £25million on a defender in his 30's doesn't seem like the best idea with that in mind, and surely only makes sense if another veteran like Luiz or Sokratis move on.