Report claims Arsenal are already prepared to pay £25m to sign 30-year-old this summer

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay up for Chris Smalling.

Chris Smalling of Roma during the Serie A match AS Roma v Brescia Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 24, 2019

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, as noted by The Express, Arsenal are prepared the €29million (£25million) asking price for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

It's claimed that United have hiked up their asking price off the back of Smalling's superb form on loan with Roma, which now means the Italian side are struggling to meet the demands.

That means three Premier League clubs – Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham – are lurking for Smalling, with Arsenal allegedly willing to pay the fee, even months way from the summer window.

 

Smalling offers vast experience of Premier League football, he's improved his game over in Italy, and he would no doubt relish a move back to London having been born in Greenwich.

However, this one seems a little difficult to believe unless Arsenal are planning to offload a couple of centre backs comes the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta already has David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi at his disposal, whilst Calum Chambers will return next season.

Chris Smalling of AS Roma during the UEFA Europa League match between Gent v AS Roma at the Ghelamco Arena on February 27, 2020 in Gent Belgium

Pablo Mari's loan move looks set to become permanent, and William Saliba will return from his loan spell at Saint-Etienne, meaning Arsenal will be well-stocked at centre back.

Splashing £25million on a defender in his 30's doesn't seem like the best idea with that in mind, and surely only makes sense if another veteran like Luiz or Sokratis move on.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

