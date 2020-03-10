Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Arsenal in talks to sign free agent after leaving third-tier club

Olly Dawes
A general view ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly looking at winger George Lewis.

A general view ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to Aftenposten, Arsenal have extended the trial period of winger George Lewis – and have offered him a deal to sign permanently.

Last week, it was noted that Arsenal have invited non-league striker Tyger Smalls – formerly of Tottenham Hotspur – to come and train with them.

Smalls isn't the only young player they're looking at though, as winger Lewis was allegedly given a one-week trial with the Gunners too.

 

It's stated that Arsenal were so impressed with Lewis that they extended his trial by another week, with the youngster currently a free agent.

The report adds that Arsenal have even verbally offered Lewis a contract to sign permanently, as they attempt to establish what it will take to get him to join.

Lewis was in the Tromso ranks before heading to Tromsdalen in 2017, and then to Fram Larvik – in the third tier of Norwegian football – before being released.

The flag of Norway is pictures prior to the start of the Scandinavian Invitation at The Hills Golf and Sports Club on August 21, 2019 in Molndal, Sweden.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Rwanda, has now surprisingly managed to catch Arsenal's eye, and may quickly go from the depths of Norway to one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Of course, Lewis is viewed as one for the future, and Arsenal may hope to develop him over the coming years having seemingly seen something to work with.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch