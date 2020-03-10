Report: Arsenal in talks to sign free agent after leaving third-tier club

Arsenal are reportedly looking at winger George Lewis.

According to Aftenposten, Arsenal have extended the trial period of winger George Lewis – and have offered him a deal to sign permanently.

Last week, it was noted that Arsenal have invited non-league striker Tyger Smalls – formerly of Tottenham Hotspur – to come and train with them.

Smalls isn't the only young player they're looking at though, as winger Lewis was allegedly given a one-week trial with the Gunners too.

It's stated that Arsenal were so impressed with Lewis that they extended his trial by another week, with the youngster currently a free agent.

The report adds that Arsenal have even verbally offered Lewis a contract to sign permanently, as they attempt to establish what it will take to get him to join.

Lewis was in the Tromso ranks before heading to Tromsdalen in 2017, and then to Fram Larvik – in the third tier of Norwegian football – before being released.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Rwanda, has now surprisingly managed to catch Arsenal's eye, and may quickly go from the depths of Norway to one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Of course, Lewis is viewed as one for the future, and Arsenal may hope to develop him over the coming years having seemingly seen something to work with.