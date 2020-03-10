Report: 25-year-old will 'definitely' start for Liverpool against Atleti

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson missed out on featuring at the weekend, as Jurgen Klopp's side took on Bournemouth.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is already planning a change for his side’s Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid, with Andy Robertson set to return to the Reds starting line-up on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

Robertson was taken out of Liverpool’s team at the weekend, and James Milner impressed at left-back in their 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

However, Robertson is ‘definitely’ going to start for Liverpool tomorrow evening according to the latest report.

Klopp wants to go back to using his regular left-back for what is a hugely important Champions League tie at Anfield.

Robertson’s form has actually dipped for Liverpool in recent weeks, with fatigue seemingly playing a part in that.

But Klopp reportedly trusts the Scottish international to be back to his best against Atleti.

Robertson’s rampaging runs from full-back could be crucial, as Liverpool need to turn the tie around.

The 25-year-old offers Liverpool more than Milner in an attacking sense, which may be the main reason why Klopp is planning on bringing him back.

Liverpool need to turn the tie around at Anfield, as Atleti beat them 1-0 in the first-leg in the Spanish capital.