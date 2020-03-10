'Quite incredible': John Aldridge is very worried about one Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool might be flying in the Premier League but Roberto Firmino has only managed seven top-flight goals all season.

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has admitted that he is becoming increasingly concerned about Roberto Firmino’s ongoing barren spell, speaking to The Echo (10 March, page 59).

As a former Anfield hero himself says, the Brazil international has done something ‘incredible’ this season – for all the wrong reasons, mind you.

Firmino has managed a rather paltry 10 goals in 42 games for a Liverpool side who have all-but cruised to the Premier League title with none of those efforts coming on the hallowed Merseyside turf.

In fact, the last time Firmino found the back of the net at Anfield was in April 2019, during a Champions League clash with FC Porto – 19 games ago.

The £29 million star missed a glorious chance to end a baffling run during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Bournemouth, spooning a seemingly easy opportunity over the crossbar late on.

And Aldridge believes this was emblematic of a player suffering from a crisis of confidence in front of his own supporters.

“I’m a big Bobby Firmino fan and it’s clear to see this long goal drought has affected his confidence,” Aldridge said. “You could see it with the chance he missed to wrap it up near the end that he would normally bury in his sleep.

“For a Liverpool striker to get to March and not score at Anfield all season – in a team that’s been doing pretty well, by the way – is quite incredible.

“It will be hurting Bobby and you can see it from watching him play. I’d like to see him busting a gut a bit more to get into the six-yard box.”

Arguably the best ‘false nine’ in world football, Firmino has still produced 12 assists for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season while simultaneously opening up spaces aplenty for the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah to wreak havoc.

For all the criticism of the South American’s end product, he has set up four more goals than he managed in the entirety of 2018/19.