Pundit tears into coach Gerrard brought to Ibrox, weeks after some Rangers fans were unhappy

Rangers coach Michael Beale has come in for criticism of late.

Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has been slammed by pundit Davie Provan in his latest column with The Scottish Sun.

The Gers have been in dismal domestic form in 2020, dropping 13 points in 10 games; in the first half of the season, Rangers dropped just seven points in the first half of the season.

That means the title looks to be heading to Celtic once again, and a shock defeat to Hearts means they're out of the Scottish Cup too, and it looks like being a trophyless season for Rangers.

Steven Gerrard has been slammed recently, with his future brought into question, but he's not the only member of the Rangers staff being criticised.

First team coach Michael Beale was brought to Ibrox by Gerrard in 2018, and he has a fairly strong reputation in coaching after spells with Liverpool, Chelsea and Sao Paulo.

However, Beale was criticised on Twitter last month, having posted in the early hours about Tyson Fury's win over Deontay Wilder – just hours before Rangers took on St Johnstone.

Rangers fans felt Beale was ill-prepared for an away game having been up watching boxing, which seems a little harsh, but Provan has now blasted him too.

Provan believes that Beale has done a lack of homework about the Scottish game having suggested Rangers are better suited to European football, and believes he needs to learn about the nature of Scottish football after more than 18 months of working in it.

“Adding insult to injury was coach Michael Beale claiming Gers are less suited to the Scottish game than the more technical European version.”

“Here’s the news, Michael. You’re now in the land of the long diagonal, plastic pitches, poor referees and howling gales that would test Lionel Messi’s first touch. You would have known that had you done an ounce of homework,” he added.